Missing man ‘possibly endangered,’ Knoxville police say

Mark Peters, 63, has not spoken to his family since April 10, Knoxville Police Department officials said.
Mark Peters
Mark Peters(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing man.

Mark Peters, 63 of Knoxville, may possibly be endangered, KPD officials said. Peters has not spoken to his family since April 10 when he was thought to be at the CVS on Clinton Highway.

Peters is supposed to be staying in or near the Third Creek Greenway, according to KPD officials.

Peters is 5′8″ with brown hair. KPD officials said he might have a longer beard than what is pictured.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

