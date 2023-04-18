New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

The folks working in the store are making sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The staff at the New Tazewell goodwill are trying to reunite a family with a special item that was accidentally donated to the store. That item in question: a rainbow Build-a-Bear with a recording of the heartbeat of a young girl’s mother.

WVLT News spoke to a Goodwill representative who said the store has posted a sign asking for anyone who might have purchased the bear to bring it back to the store. Additionally, the folks working in the store are making sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.

The bear has a rainbow pattern and glitter in the fur.

New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat(WVLT)

Those with information are being asked to call the store at 865-588-8567.

