ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned semi-truck closed the on-ramp to I-40 East at Exit 347 in Roane County on Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted.

Nagi said that the interstate is not affected, just the ramp.

The on-ramp from Exit 347 to I-40 East in Roane County is closed due to an overturned vehicle. I-40 not affected. pic.twitter.com/tj3xNPtP9h — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 18, 2023

