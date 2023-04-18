Plenty of sunshine and warmer weather ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather sticks around through the night and will help us get off to a chilly start for Wednesday morning. Our nice weather continues to stick around for now, but bigger changes arrive towards the weekend as our next cold front arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy as we head overnight with a quick-hitting system pushing in from the north. A stray shower is possible mainly across Southeast Kentucky with the clouds moving in overnight and temperatures cooling into the upper 40s to near 50 by sunrise.

Plenty of sunshine will make a return for our Wednesday afternoon as high temperatures climb even higher. Allergies are still a big topic for those that suffer as trees remain high with a medium level in mold and grass. It will be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy as highs top out in the lower 80s, which is well above average. Warmer temperatures continue to stick around through the middle of the week before our cold front arrives by the weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

High temperatures will continue to remain on the warm side with many areas in the middle 80s Thursday as winds continue to remain out of the south. A few more clouds increase into Thursday and Friday as we await the arrival of the cold front for Saturday. Plans to be outside look to be fine through Friday with just a stray shower for the second half of the day.

The cold front moves in for Thursday and will bring us scattered to widespread showers and storms with falling temperatures through the day. A few mountain snow showers are possible along the highest peaks for Sunday as we are stuck in the middle 50s for highs.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

