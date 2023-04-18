Scott County Sheriff’s Offiice offers reward information about arson

The arson involved a barn and occurred in March.
SCSO ask for help with arson
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office along with the property victims are looking for information on whoever is responsible for an arson in March.

The fire happened on March 14 and involved a barn at 210 Old Huntsville Jamestown Road, directly across from the Black Creek Cross Roads Church in the West Robbins Community.

Officials have asked that anyone with information reach out to SCSO here.

REWARD OFFERED FOR ARSON Cash Reward up to $2000 The Scott County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the property...

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

