Senate bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent

A Washington bill would allow medical transgender procedures for minors without parental consent.
A Washington bill would allow medical transgender procedures for minors without parental consent.(Oriel Frankie Ashcroft from Pexels via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers are considering a bill in Washington state that would remove parents’ ability to intervene in their children’s medical care in certain circumstances.

KPTV reports that Senate Bill 5599 supporting youth and young adults seeking protected health care services has recently passed the House, paving the way for Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval.

The bill reportedly allows host homes for runaway youth to house them without parental permission. Furthermore, the host homes would not need to notify parents about where their kids are or if they are getting medical interventions if there is a compelling reason not to, which includes a youth seeking protected health services.

Shelters would be able to contact the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families instead of contacting parents.

Opponents have criticized the bill. Those opposed have said a parent’s job is to protect their child and that the bill strips parents of that ability.

The law, according to Republican Sen. John Braun, would violate the rights of parents.

“The only thing [the bill] would do is cause harm by driving a wedge between vulnerable kids and their parents, at a time when a teen lacks the perception and judgment to make critical life-altering decisions,” Braun said.

Democratic Rep. Tana Senn showed her support for the bill after it passed the House.

“I am saying tonight to them that I see you, that I affirm you, that I hear you, that I love you,” Senn reportedly said in a town hall.

Other states, including California, are exploring similar laws.

A bill was reportedly filed in California in March that would allow adolescents to be admitted to a group home without parental agreement with clearance from school counselors. That bill is currently being considered in the state Senate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

