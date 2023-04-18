South Knoxville brush fire results in damage, misdemeanor charges

Knoxville Fire Department officials said one person was charged with reckless burning.
Blaze destroys one car and one-and-a-half acres in South Knoxville.
Blaze destroys one car and one-and-a-half acres in South Knoxville.(KFD)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shortly after noon on Monday, a brush fire broke out in South Knoxville near University Park apartments at 301 Lippencott Street.

The fire destroyed one car and around one-and-a-half acres of land near the apartment complex. The fire also threatened a few homes on Sherrod Rd., but crews were able to extinguish the blaze before the homes were damaged.

Blaze destroys one car and one-and-a-half acres in South Knoxville.
Blaze destroys one car and one-and-a-half acres in South Knoxville.(KFD)

Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department as well as the State Division of Forestry were able to contain the blaze after a couple of hours, officials said.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said one person, 20-year-old Kennedy Moore was charged with reckless burning in connection with the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal daycare
Police: Illegal daycare operator remains hospitalized after finding dead baby
The nest has been there for more than two years.
Eaglets hatch at Powell nest
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused...
Police: Man wanted after shooting at girlfriend, son turns himself in
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

Latest News

Sherri Aagenes faced serious health issues, and Sevierville Police Department hosted a blood...
Blood drive to benefit Sevierville patrol captain assistant planned for April 20
TikTok is blocked on all public university wi-fi networks in Tennessee.
TikTok banned on Tennessee public university Wi-Fi networks
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Breezy Tuesday
Staying breezy Tuesday with sunshine and warmer temperatures