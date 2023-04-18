South Knoxville brush fire results in damage, misdemeanor charges
Knoxville Fire Department officials said one person was charged with reckless burning.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shortly after noon on Monday, a brush fire broke out in South Knoxville near University Park apartments at 301 Lippencott Street.
The fire destroyed one car and around one-and-a-half acres of land near the apartment complex. The fire also threatened a few homes on Sherrod Rd., but crews were able to extinguish the blaze before the homes were damaged.
Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department as well as the State Division of Forestry were able to contain the blaze after a couple of hours, officials said.
Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said one person, 20-year-old Kennedy Moore was charged with reckless burning in connection with the blaze.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.