South Knoxville brush fire results in damage, misdemeanor charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shortly after noon on Monday, a brush fire broke out in South Knoxville near University Park apartments at 301 Lippencott Street.

The fire destroyed one car and around one-and-a-half acres of land near the apartment complex. The fire also threatened a few homes on Sherrod Rd., but crews were able to extinguish the blaze before the homes were damaged.

Blaze destroys one car and one-and-a-half acres in South Knoxville. (KFD)

Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department as well as the State Division of Forestry were able to contain the blaze after a couple of hours, officials said.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said one person, 20-year-old Kennedy Moore was charged with reckless burning in connection with the blaze.

