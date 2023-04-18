Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.(Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.

Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish from Cherokee lake that weighed 149 lbs, breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also 79 5/8 inches in length and 44 3/8 inches in girth.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say
Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day
Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
One dead, ‘multiple injured’ after Monroe County crash
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday