Tennessee basketball adds Jordan Gainey out of transfer portal

USC Upstate transfer Jordan Gainey - whose dad is Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey - will be joining Tennessee’s roster next season.
South Carolina-Upstate's Jordan Gainey, right, drives against Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) during...
South Carolina-Upstate's Jordan Gainey, right, drives against Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball picked up a commitment from a familiar face on Tuesday.

USC Upstate transfer Jordan Gainey, whose dad is Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey, will be joining Tennessee’s roster next season.

Gainey played at USC Upstate for two seasons and was named the 2022 Big South Freshman of the Year. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep.

The two-time All-Big South selection had two points, two assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2022, when USC Upstate lost 96-52 against Tennessee. In the days leading up to that game, Justin Gainey said he had never coached, or coached against, his son.

“I’ve never coached him in a real game or a rec league game or anything like that,” Justin Gainey said at the time. “Never coached against him. So man, emotions all over the place. I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know what it will feel like. I know he’s a lot more calm and a lot more excited about it than I am, I’ll tell you that.”

The Vols advanced to the Sweet Sixteen this past season when the team lost to an eventual Final Four squad in Florida Atlantic.

