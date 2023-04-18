Three medical helicopters called to Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three medical helicopters are on the way to a serious crash in Monroe County on Tuesday morning, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.

The crash happened on Highway 68 near Frontier Road in the Christianburg neighborhood. The highway will be closed from Watson’s Chapel Road to the 911 Center to allow the helicopters to land.

MCEMA officials said that there are “multiple injured.”

Madisonville Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, the University of Tennessee Lifestar, Lifeforce and the Monroe County E-911 crews are responding.

MCEMA officials told people to avoid the area and to avoid posting pictures.

New Highway 68 from Watson’s Chapel Road to the 911 Center will be shut down for multiple AirMed helicopters to land. ... Posted by Monroe County Emergency Services - 911 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WVLT News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.

