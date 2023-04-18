Three medical helicopters called to Monroe County crash

There are multiple people injured, according to the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.
There are multiple injured, according to the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three medical helicopters are on the way to a serious crash in Monroe County on Tuesday morning, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.

The crash happened on Highway 68 near Frontier Road in the Christianburg neighborhood. The highway will be closed from Watson’s Chapel Road to the 911 Center to allow the helicopters to land.

MCEMA officials said that there are “multiple injured.”

Madisonville Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, the University of Tennessee Lifestar, Lifeforce and the Monroe County E-911 crews are responding.

MCEMA officials told people to avoid the area and to avoid posting pictures.

New Highway 68 from Watson’s Chapel Road to the 911 Center will be shut down for multiple AirMed helicopters to land. ...

Posted by Monroe County Emergency Services - 911 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WVLT News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say
Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Tennessee State Capitol
Lawmakers defer action to allow teachers to carry guns on school grounds