Three medical helicopters called to Monroe County crash
There are multiple people injured, according to the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three medical helicopters are on the way to a serious crash in Monroe County on Tuesday morning, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.
The crash happened on Highway 68 near Frontier Road in the Christianburg neighborhood. The highway will be closed from Watson’s Chapel Road to the 911 Center to allow the helicopters to land.
MCEMA officials said that there are “multiple injured.”
Madisonville Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, the University of Tennessee Lifestar, Lifeforce and the Monroe County E-911 crews are responding.
MCEMA officials told people to avoid the area and to avoid posting pictures.
WVLT News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.
