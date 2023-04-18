Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are back above average for a few days. The next cold front is still on track to impact Saturday with rain and storms, but some lingering showers and the cooler air can create some mountain snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear and chilly again this morning, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s again this morning. There is still enough wind for occasional wind chills.

It’s another beautiful, sunny day, and it’s getting warmer! It stays breezy today, but not as windy, with gusts up to 20 mph from the southwest. Think of this wind as moving warmer air up from the south, helping us to warm to 78 degrees.

A stray shower is possible with some passing clouds Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. We’ll cool to 49 degrees, which is right around the average low for Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday stays breezy with gusts around 20 mph, and we’re warming to around 85 degrees with a sunny day.

Friday is still around 80 degrees, but clouds increase ahead of the next cold front. Isolated rain and storms are possible Friday, then scattered overnight.

The next cold front brings rain and storms into our area Saturday, and brings down temperatures from low 60s in the morning to mid 50s in the afternoon. We’re looking at an average three quarters of an inch of rain.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few showers are leftover Saturday night into Sunday morning. A stray mountaintop snow shower is possible Sunday through Monday morning, as we drop the upper 30s for most of the area.

