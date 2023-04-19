Auction items up for grabs ahead of Fulmer Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s become a spring staple in East Tennessee over the years. The 24th Annual Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic returns to the Avalon Country Club on Friday, April 21.

The event benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which operates 22 Boys and Girls Clubs in Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon and Claiborne Counties and serves more than 7,200 kids ages 5 to 17 years old.

You can support the Boys and Girls Club by participating in the online auction which ends on Friday April 21, at 6 p.m.

Some of the popular auction items include the 2023 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship at Pebble Beach for two people, Visit Knoxville Open Tailgate with a Tee Box Package for twelve people, a Vol Network Tennessee Football Experience for two people, an elegant 14K yellow gold pendant from Markman’s Jewelers, and a Tailgate Tennessee Touchdown Package at Circle Park.

Since 2000, the event has raised over $2 million for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

