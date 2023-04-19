Man arrested in Lenoir City SWAT situation
A man barricaded himself inside a Lenoir City home Wednesday, Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County SWAT responded to a home in Lenoir City Wednesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time, not much information has been released, but BCSO officials were able to say a man had barricaded himself inside the Bon Avenue home alone. The initial call was for some type of disturbance, BCSO officials said.
The man was arrested around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Officials also confirmed that the man was at some point armed, but was unarmed at the time of arrest.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.