Cosby campground search ends after body recovered

Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing man was found at the campground.
Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing man was found at the campground.
Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing man was found at the campground.(GSMNPS)
By Carissa Simpson and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park ended their search at a Cosby Campground after a body was recovered near the Low Gap Trail Sunday, according to officials with the GSMNP.

Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing person from another state at the campground on Thursday night, GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis confirmed. The car was reported to be there for about a week.

More than 100 people searched the park over the span of three days from multiple organizations.

“The Cocke County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the individual’s identity and cause of death; however, foul play and environmental factors are not suspected,” Davis said.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Mayors Kincannon, Cooper, Harris, and Kelly demand action after deadly shooting at The Covenant...
‘It’s about saving lives, | Mayor Kincannon, 3 other mayors call for gun reform in letter to gov.
More than 50% said that people were not able to get needed mental health services in their area
Knox County lacking mental health services to meet high demand
Over the past two years, $415,000.00 dollars has been budgeted for court improvements and new...
Sevierville opens new pickleball courts
The National Park said they’re taking advantage of the good weather and fewer tourists to get...
Road projects take traffic down to one lane in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, TN - January 19, 2023 - Pitcher Ashley Rogers #14 and Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of...
Milloy, Rogers named finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year