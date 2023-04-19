Cosby campground search ends after body recovered

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park ended their search at a Cosby Campground after a body was recovered near the Low Gap Trail Sunday, according to officials with the GSMNP.

Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing person from another state at the campground on Thursday night, GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis confirmed. The car was reported to be there for about a week.

More than 100 people searched the park over the span of three days from multiple organizations.

“The Cocke County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the individual’s identity and cause of death; however, foul play and environmental factors are not suspected,” Davis said.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.