Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released

One person died and several minors were injured in a Monroe County crash on Highway 68 Tuesday.
Several helicopters had to respond to the crash in Monroe County on Highway 68.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the drivers involved in a deadly Monroe County Crash that happened Tuesday morning. Those drivers were identified as Janice Stapleton, 33, and Anthony Capp, 36, who died in the crash.

According to a preliminary report from the THP, Stapleton and Capp were driving opposite directions on Highway 68 near Frontier Road when Stapleton crossed into the opposite lane, hitting Capp head-on.

Additionally, both drivers had children in the car. Stapleton had two unidentified juveniles in the car who were not wearing seatbelts and were both injured, according to the report. One was an 11-year-old girl and the other was a 5-year-old girl.

Capp had two unidentified juveniles in his car as well, and they both suffered injuries. One was a 7-year-old boy who was wearing his seatbelt and the other was a 6-year-old boy who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to THP’s report.

Madisonville Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, the University of Tennessee Lifestar, Lifeforce and the Monroe County E-911 crews responded to the crash. Three medical helicopters were also called to the scene.

Charges were pending for Stapleton, according to the report.

***Update*** Per THP the section of New Hwy 68 in the area of Frontier is still closed. The section at 911 has been...

Posted by Monroe County Emergency Services - 911 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

7 tour companies have developed plans to bus people into Great Smoky Mountains National Park...
Shuttle companies approved to take hikers into the national park
Cold front arrives early Saturday
One more sunny day before clouds arrive ahead of our next cold front
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee school safety bill heads to Gov. Lee’s desk
Multiple agencies responded to a barricaded man Wednesday, according to officials with the...
Man arrested in Lenoir City SWAT situation