Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the drivers involved in a deadly Monroe County Crash that happened Tuesday morning. Those drivers were identified as Janice Stapleton, 33, and Anthony Capp, 36, who died in the crash.

According to a preliminary report from the THP, Stapleton and Capp were driving opposite directions on Highway 68 near Frontier Road when Stapleton crossed into the opposite lane, hitting Capp head-on.

Additionally, both drivers had children in the car. Stapleton had two unidentified juveniles in the car who were not wearing seatbelts and were both injured, according to the report. One was an 11-year-old girl and the other was a 5-year-old girl.

Capp had two unidentified juveniles in his car as well, and they both suffered injuries. One was a 7-year-old boy who was wearing his seatbelt and the other was a 6-year-old boy who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to THP’s report.

Madisonville Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, the University of Tennessee Lifestar, Lifeforce and the Monroe County E-911 crews responded to the crash. Three medical helicopters were also called to the scene.

Charges were pending for Stapleton, according to the report.

***Update*** Per THP the section of New Hwy 68 in the area of Frontier is still closed. The section at 911 has been... Posted by Monroe County Emergency Services - 911 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

This is a developing story.

