Escaped inmate taken back into custody in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped Loudon County inmate was taken back into custody Wednesday in West Knoxville by the Loudon County and Knox County Sheriff’s Offices.

LCSO Patrol Division officers originally took Brandon Deaton into custody Tuesday after an attempted traffic stop, LCSO Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News. After trying to stop Deaton, he reportedly drove away before purposefully crashing his car before being taken into custody and transported to Tennova Medical Center.

Wednesday, Deaton escaped from the hospital on foot before being recaptured by LCSO and KCSO deputies.

Deaton was taken to the Loudon County Detention Facility.

