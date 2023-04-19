Gibson stays hot, No. 3 Lady Vols take down Kennesaw State, 7-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McKenna Gibson hit her fifth home run in as many games Tuesday night as the third-ranked Lady Vols took down Kennesaw State, 7-3, at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee (35-5) used the long ball to defeat the Owls, hitting three solo home runs to jump-start the offense. Over the last five games, UT has clubbed 11 home runs as a team – increasing its home runs per game average to 1.33. In total, the squad has hit 53 homers this season.

KSU (13-29) jumped on the board first using an error to put a runner on for Taylor Cates who knocked a two-run home run over the wall in center to put the Owls up two after the first half inning.

The Lady Vols got both runs back in the home half of the inning, beginning with Kiki Milloy advancing to third on a pop fly before scoring on an error by the Kennesaw State shortstop. Zaida Puni followed up with a solo shot to center – her sixth home run of the year – to tie the game at 2-2.

Mackenzie Donihoo led off the second inning for Tennessee, hitting her fourth homer of the season to left – kicking starting a four-run frame. Milloy drove in her 44th RBI this season on a single to left and followed up by stealing second and scoring on the throw down as the ball sailed into left-center and rolled to the wall. Jamison Brockenbrough also scored on the play as she stole home.

Gibson padded UT’s lead in the fifth with her 14th home run on the year – a solo blast to straightaway center field.

The Owls added a run in the sixth as the Lady Vols walked in a run before getting out of a bases-loaded jam.

Ryleigh White got the start for Tennessee, tossing five innings and picking up her third victory of the year. The junior allowed two runs – one earned – on one hit with a pair of strikeouts. Nicola Simpson came on in relief and recorded just one out as she allowed one run on two hits.

Payton Gottshall finished the night, fanning five batters over 1.2 innings of work.

For Kennesaw State, Melanie Bennett took the ball and went 1.1 innings – surrendering six runs – four earned – on six hits. She suffered the loss and fell to 7-10 on the year. Kenley Hilleary came out of the pen and allowed just one run on one hit and struck out five over 4.4 innings.

UP NEXT

Tennessee continues its homestand as it will play host to Florida Saturday through Monday, April 22-24. On Saturday, the Lady Vols will celebrate alumni day as well as participate in the SEC’s yearly All For Alex Day.

Lady Vol legend Monica Abbott will be in town all weekend with Sunday featuring a book signing event with Abbott at Regal Soccer Stadium. On Monday, UT will honor Abbott in a pregame ceremony celebrating the legend’s retirement.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.