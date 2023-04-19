Knox Co. lacking mental health services to meet high demand

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, according to the Knox Co. Health Department. But finding an appointment in Tennessee right now is a challenge.

Knox County data showed that Tennessee ranks 46th in the nation for mental health availability.

Knox County released its mental health report, where local mental health professionals ranked some of the biggest issues facing the field.

“The need, the demand for mental health treatment does outweigh the available resources,” Shannon Dow said, Senior Director of the Blount County McNabb Center.

While the report is just for Knox County, Dow said the themes were the same in Blount Co. too.

“One in five adults. One in five children will experience a mental health illness in any given year,” Dow said.

Of the mental health survey respondents, 88% said there was a lack of available appointments. Nearly half of respondents said it’s too expensive. One focus group participant said the cost can add up, even with insurance. It’s not always a $10 or $15 co-payment.

The survey also found mental health issues are prevalent in high school students.

“We have seen an increase in the impact in childhood trauma,” Dow said.

Data shows 44% of Knox County high school students reported at least one traumatic childhood experience.

“There’s different types of trauma, such as physical abuse, or living in toxic stress,” Dow said.

She said those factors, among many others, can lead to depression or anxiety. The report found that anxiety was one of the most urgent issues in Knox County.

Dow said the McNabb Center was a good starting point for finding an appointment. She said they have open access availability, basically hours you can go into the office and get a mental health assessment to figure out the next steps. No appointment is needed. She said you can try other mental health agencies too.

If you’re looking for an appointment for your child, Dow recommended getting in contact with your kid’s school guidance counselor or pediatrician. They may be able to provide the necessary services, or put you into contact with the right agency.

