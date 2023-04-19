Knoxville police investigating shooting
A person was injured in a Knoxville shooting, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Ulster Avenue.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPD reported.
At this time, there is no information on possible suspects.
