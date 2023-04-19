Milloy, Rogers named finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, TN - January 19, 2023 - Pitcher Ashley Rogers #14 and Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of...
KNOXVILLE, TN - January 19, 2023 - Pitcher Ashley Rogers #14 and Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers portrait taken during 2023 softball Photo Day in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball’s Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers were named top 25 finalists for USA Softball’s National Player of the Year award, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Milloy ranked among the nation’s best in a litany of categories including: No. 1 in home runs (18) and home runs per game (0.45), No. 1 in runs per game (1.48), No. 5 in slugging percentage (.991), No. 7 in stolen bases (31), No. 18 in batting average (.438) and No. 24 in RBIs (44).

Off the field, she was recently named a University of Tennessee Torchbearer – becoming the 29th student-athlete to earn the honor and the first softball player to do so.

An All-American, Milloy already set career-best marks in runs scored (59) and home runs.

In the circle, Rogers has been lights out as she boasts the fourth-best ERA in the nation at 0.75. The righty holds a 13-1 mark in 2023 with 133 strikeouts, seven complete games and four shutouts. She ranks second in the nation in hits allowed per seven innings at 2.54 and averages 9.9 strikeouts per seven – a mark that ranks 17th nationally.

The recognition is just the latest for the Athens, Tennessee, native who was drafted third overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft Monday night by the Smash It Sports Vipers.

The Top 25 Finalists will be narrowed down to 10 athletes on May 3, followed by the Top 3 Finalists set to be released on May 17.

The 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the Women’s College World Series, which is scheduled to take place June 1-9 in Oklahoma City.

