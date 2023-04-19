One more sunny day before clouds arrive ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny skies continue tomorrow, but clouds move back in Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches. This means rain and cooler air arrives just in time for the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly clear skies continue tonight with a mild low around 52 degrees by Thursday morning.

The sunshine and breezy conditions continue Thursday. Highs will top out around 85 degrees with winds from the southwest gusting up to 20-25 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start out with the sunshine and see clouds increase throughout the day Friday ahead of the cold front. Highs are still near 80 degrees with spotty showers arriving by the evening hours.

The main line of rain and some storms is moving in earlier now, aimed at predawn through the early morning hours, with an 80% coverage of our area. We’ll collect around half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. This earlier arrival means we’ll see some afternoon sunshine and feel the winds shift, with spotty rain still developing through the evening. We’ll drop to the 50s in the morning rain and then rebound to around 64 in the afternoon.

It’s a cooler Sunday with a high near 60 degrees. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with the chance for a stray mountain snow shower along the highest peaks. Patchy frost is possible for some as temperatures drop in the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week starts out cool in the 60s but as temperatures try to rebound we see rain to return midweek.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.