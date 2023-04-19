Road projects take traffic down to one lane in GSMNP

Officials with the National Park said they’re taking advantage of the good weather and fewer tourists to get some projects done.
The National Park said they’re taking advantage of the good weather and fewer tourists to get...
The National Park said they’re taking advantage of the good weather and fewer tourists to get some projects done.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials were taking advantage of the good weather and fewer visitors to get some road work done.

“There is still some work out on foothills parkway west and that should wrap up this week as well. So they’re very short term in nature. And yeah, timing was right. Not only with this beautiful weather that’s great for road projects, but also after a couple of busy weekends,” said Emily Davis with Great Smoky Mountains.

She described the projects as small repairs to some pot holes and other safety hazards.

For example, the work on Newfound Gap Road is already complete.

“We do have some construction crews out on the road side Foothills Parkway West, Clingmans Dome, Road and Newfound Gap Road. These projects that they’re working on. They’re pretty small in nature and won’t disrupt traffic for longer than a couple hours at most,” said Davis.

There is good news from the National Park Service about the work that’s being done on the Spur. The tunnel project is almost complete, but they said while the traffic was still down to one lane, it would be helpful to merge as soon as you see the signs.

“As soon as you see the sign to merge that you merge. The sooner all vehicles can get into the left lane the better and it’ll keep traffic flowing a little bit more smoothly,” said Davis.

The tunnel will go back to two lanes in just 10 days, with the final project underway to change out the lighting.

“Timing with the tunnel to go to one lane closure now. Having to open for two lanes. The last several weekends has been really nice with that increased visitation,” added Davis.

The tunnel will go back to two lanes on April 27. All the other projects should be finished this week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Mayors Kincannon, Cooper, Harris, and Kelly demand action after deadly shooting at The Covenant...
‘It’s about saving lives, | Mayor Kincannon, 3 other mayors call for gun reform in letter to gov.
More than 50% said that people were not able to get needed mental health services in their area
Knox County lacking mental health services to meet high demand
Over the past two years, $415,000.00 dollars has been budgeted for court improvements and new...
Sevierville opens new pickleball courts
KNOXVILLE, TN - January 19, 2023 - Pitcher Ashley Rogers #14 and Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of...
Milloy, Rogers named finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year