Road projects take traffic down to one lane in GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials were taking advantage of the good weather and fewer visitors to get some road work done.

“There is still some work out on foothills parkway west and that should wrap up this week as well. So they’re very short term in nature. And yeah, timing was right. Not only with this beautiful weather that’s great for road projects, but also after a couple of busy weekends,” said Emily Davis with Great Smoky Mountains.

She described the projects as small repairs to some pot holes and other safety hazards.

For example, the work on Newfound Gap Road is already complete.

“We do have some construction crews out on the road side Foothills Parkway West, Clingmans Dome, Road and Newfound Gap Road. These projects that they’re working on. They’re pretty small in nature and won’t disrupt traffic for longer than a couple hours at most,” said Davis.

There is good news from the National Park Service about the work that’s being done on the Spur. The tunnel project is almost complete, but they said while the traffic was still down to one lane, it would be helpful to merge as soon as you see the signs.

“As soon as you see the sign to merge that you merge. The sooner all vehicles can get into the left lane the better and it’ll keep traffic flowing a little bit more smoothly,” said Davis.

The tunnel will go back to two lanes in just 10 days, with the final project underway to change out the lighting.

“Timing with the tunnel to go to one lane closure now. Having to open for two lanes. The last several weekends has been really nice with that increased visitation,” added Davis.

The tunnel will go back to two lanes on April 27. All the other projects should be finished this week.

