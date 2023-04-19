Santiago Vescovi returning for another season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi announced Tuesday evening he’s returning for another season with the Vols.

The Uruguayan posted on Instagram that he needed “to clear the air about the rumors going around about me.” Vescovi continued, “I’m going to say this once: They are absolutely true. See you next season Vol Nation.”

Vescovi averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. The sharp shooting guard scored in double figures 22 times in 33 games.

Four of the five scholarship seniors from this past season - Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic and Tyreke Key - have eligibility remaining with Key no longer being eligible.

Nkamhoua entered the transfer portal on March 30.

