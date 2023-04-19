Sevierville opens new pickleball courts

It cost the City of Sevierville $275,000 to build the new pickleball court facility.
Over the past two years, $415,000.00 dollars has been budgeted for court improvements and new courts at City Park.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city held a ribbon cutting for the new pickleball courts Wednesday morning and by the afternoon people were already playing on them.

The new courts are located at the Sevierville City Park. The four new courts were specifically dedicated to pickleball.

Construction started in November of last year and the brings 12 pickleball courts to Sevierville.

It cost the City of Sevierville $275,000 to build the new pickleball court facility.

With the conclusion of the construction of the new pickleball courts, all proposed improvements to the court complex will be completed.

