Shuttle companies approved to take hikers into the national park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven tour companies have developed plans to bus people to their favorite hikes inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“We take them to their trailhead, we drop them off. And then we ask them when they’d like to be picked up, and we come back and pick them up at that time,” said Barbara Russell with Rocky Top Tours.

For Rocky Top Tours, they said your trip is customizable to you. Russell said she’s had an increase in requests since the park service started the parking tag system and enforcing no parking on the roadways.

Rocky Top Tours will drop the customer off anywhere in the park and come get them at their selected time and they can take one person or hundreds.

“Look right now, I mean, this is a perfect day for hiking, but there’s no place for anyone to park. So they’re driving through the parking lots, and they’re just leaving because there’s nowhere to park,” said Russell.

Now that the National Park Service has said no more parking alongside the roadways. They believe partnering with these tour companies can be the answer to help people get to their hikes when they want to.

“We are excited that we have a small number of them who are really interested in and excited about providing some trail head shuttling services for hikers,” said Kendra Straub with the National Park Service. “We’re really excited about that service. So that people can experience these iconic sites without the hassle of you know, fighting for parking.”

Officials with the park service said the 14 million visitors were just too many for the park to handle.

By shuttling people in, it should help with traffic on the roadways.

For Russell, it’s her way of sharing her home in a safer manner than parking in areas where cars shouldn’t be.

“It became so hazardous because of, you know, parking on the sides of the road and you’re opening up doors in front of oncoming traffic, and it just it was a necessity to do that to eliminate the the roadside parking,” said Russell.

Prices do vary between the shuttle offerings.

Rocky Top Tours picks up riders from Ober Mountain in Downtown Gatlinburg.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.