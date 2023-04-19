There are so many events to Find Your Fun this weekend

Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!
Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these fun events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, April 20th:

The New Harvest Farmers’ Market is back at New Harvest Park this Thursday! The Farmers’ Market is every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through September. There will be local produce, baked goods, meat, crafts, and much more! Thursday also kicks off Nourish Moves which is a free walking program where you can cash in steps for produce bucks.

Friday, April 21st:

Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on Friday. Guests will be able to enjoy one million blooms across the park along with the colorful umbrella above Showstreet creating an “umbrella sky.” There will also be menu items inspired by spring in the Smokies. The Flower and Food Festival runs through June 11.

Also on Friday, the Museum of Appalachia is hosting its annual Sheep Shearing Days. The museum invites you to celebrate this pioneer tradition of trimming the heavy winter coats from their flock of sheep. You can also enjoy live music, food vendors, an animal meet and greet, and much more. It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday. It’s also happening on May 5, and May 12. You can buy tickets online.

Saturday, April 22nd:

New Midland Plaza is hosting its Spring Arts and Craft Festival this weekend in Maryville. It’s Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is for local craft vendors to show off their amazing work. There will also be food trucks at the festival!

Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival is back this weekend in downtown Knoxville for its 20th year! The international street fair celebrates the global impact on the music, food, art, and culture of East Tennessee. There will be food and craft vendors along with a fun zone for the kids. It’s from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Officials with the National Park said they’re taking advantage of the good weather and fewer...
Road projects take traffic down to one lane in GSMNP
Seven tour companies have developed plans to bus people into Great Smoky Mountains National...
Shuttle companies approved to take hikers into the national park
One person died and several minors were injured in a Monroe County crash on Highway 68 Tuesday.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released