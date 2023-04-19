There are so many events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these fun events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, April 20th:

The New Harvest Farmers’ Market is back at New Harvest Park this Thursday! The Farmers’ Market is every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through September. There will be local produce, baked goods, meat, crafts, and much more! Thursday also kicks off Nourish Moves which is a free walking program where you can cash in steps for produce bucks.

Friday, April 21st:

Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on Friday. Guests will be able to enjoy one million blooms across the park along with the colorful umbrella above Showstreet creating an “umbrella sky.” There will also be menu items inspired by spring in the Smokies. The Flower and Food Festival runs through June 11.

Also on Friday, the Museum of Appalachia is hosting its annual Sheep Shearing Days. The museum invites you to celebrate this pioneer tradition of trimming the heavy winter coats from their flock of sheep. You can also enjoy live music, food vendors, an animal meet and greet, and much more. It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday. It’s also happening on May 5, and May 12. You can buy tickets online.

Saturday, April 22nd:

New Midland Plaza is hosting its Spring Arts and Craft Festival this weekend in Maryville. It’s Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is for local craft vendors to show off their amazing work. There will also be food trucks at the festival!

Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival is back this weekend in downtown Knoxville for its 20th year! The international street fair celebrates the global impact on the music, food, art, and culture of East Tennessee. There will be food and craft vendors along with a fun zone for the kids. It’s from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

