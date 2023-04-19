‘This does not have to be our normal,’ country artists ask Tenn. governor, lawmakers, for more gun legislation

Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Amy Grant, Kacey Musgraves and Emmylou Harris are among some of the musicians asking Tennessee’s governor and other lawmakers to consider stricter gun laws.
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have pushed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors through the Senate. The bill is on a fast track that spurred civil rights groups on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to promise an immediate lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country musicians and other artists banded together to deliver a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers asking for stricter gun legislation.

“Some of us are parents, some of us are gun owners, and some of us love to hunt,” the letter read.

“While we may come from different backgrounds, we all chose Nashville as our musical home, and we’ve built our lives around that. We love this city, and we’re writing to you because we’re concerned,” the letter read.

The musicians delivered the letter to the State Capitol nearly three weeks after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

The artists wrote that the tragedy shouldn’t have happened, and that the shooting was preventable.

“The tragic shooting at The Covenant School hit us hard. It was a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened. Those families should be enjoying dinner together tonight, but instead, they are grieving, burying their children, or staring at empty chairs around the table. This shooting was preventable.”

The artists praised Gov. Lee for taking steps to protect against gun violence.

“This does not have to be our normal and we ask that you stand with us,” the letter read.

Some of the musicians who signed the letter include:

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Amy Grant
  • Maren Morris
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Martina McBride
  • Jars of Clay
  • Sixpence None the Richer
  • Ron Pope
  • Ben Rector
  • And more

Read the full letter below:

