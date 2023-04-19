This new app is helping East Tennessee parents find childcare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new app in East Tennessee helps parents find qualified and experienced babysitters for parents. It’s called Wyndy, and the CEO, Missy Polhemus, said parents can get sitters interested in a job 45 seconds after it’s posted.

“We take all of the work not only for finding the great quality sitters but also just the process of trying to get them to come to your house when you actually need somebody to come to your house,” Polhemus said.

Parents can look at each sitter in East Tennessee and learn more about their background, including work experience, education and what the sitter does in their spare time.

Polhemus said the company has around 50 sitters in East Tennessee.

“We will keep hiring sitters, because what we’ve seen is when we launch in a city is that parent demand is there. Parents are looking for flexible opportunities to find child care, not only for date nights but also a lot of parents are working from home now, and they need that extra support while they’re at home and the kids are at home,” Polhemus said.

Parents can post jobs directly to the app including dates and pay rates. The app is available now for families in both Knoxville and Chattanooga.

