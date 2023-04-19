This new app is helping East Tennessee parents find childcare

Wyndy does background checks on all of its sitters.
A new app in East Tennessee helps parents find qualified and experienced babysitters.
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new app in East Tennessee helps parents find qualified and experienced babysitters for parents. It’s called Wyndy, and the CEO, Missy Polhemus, said parents can get sitters interested in a job 45 seconds after it’s posted.

“We take all of the work not only for finding the great quality sitters but also just the process of trying to get them to come to your house when you actually need somebody to come to your house,” Polhemus said.

Parents can look at each sitter in East Tennessee and learn more about their background, including work experience, education and what the sitter does in their spare time.

Polhemus said the company has around 50 sitters in East Tennessee.

“We will keep hiring sitters, because what we’ve seen is when we launch in a city is that parent demand is there. Parents are looking for flexible opportunities to find child care, not only for date nights but also a lot of parents are working from home now, and they need that extra support while they’re at home and the kids are at home,” Polhemus said.

Parents can post jobs directly to the app including dates and pay rates. The app is available now for families in both Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
One dead, ‘multiple injured’ after Monroe County crash
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

The bear had a recording of the child’s late mother’s heartbeat in it, but it was accidentally...
New Tazewell family hopes someone can reunite their 4-year-old with priceless stuffed bear
(from left to right): Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Chattanooga...
Four Tennessee mayors pen letter to Gov. Lee calling for gun reform
TBI Generic
Bill that would require TBI to test all rape kits left out of governor’s budget
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the arrival time of rain is earlier Saturday, changing...
Warm sunshine continues for now, latest track of a cold front speeding up