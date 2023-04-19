Vols fall to Tennessee Tech for 2nd straight season

Golden eagles soar past the Big Orange 12-5 at Lindsey nelson
Tennessee Vols
Tennessee Vols(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s losing streak was extended to four games Tuesday night after the Vols fell to Tennessee Tech 12-5 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The loss was the fourth straight for the Volunteers (23-14) and their second in a row to the Golden Eagles after losing to Tech last season at Smokies Stadium.

The Golden Eagles, who came into the game with a (10-24) record, jumped on Tennessee early and kept the pressure on throughout, forcing the Vols to use 11 different pitchers in the game, none of which threw more than two innings. AJ Russell was Tennessee’s most effect hurler on the night, tossing two shutout innings without allowing a hit.

The highlight for Tennessee, a career-high four runs batted in by Hunter Ensley. It was Ensley who drove in three of his four runs with a home run in the bottom of the third to bring the Vols within two runs after falling behind 5-0 early in the game.

It was Ensley who came up big again one inning later with a two-out RBI single to make it a one-run game, but that’s as close as the Big Orange would come to drawing even on the night.

Hayden Gilliland, Dyer and Preston Ford all had multiple RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles offensively, while left hander Brock Smith got the win after throwing five innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

The Vols will look to end their losing streak on Friday night when they kick off their home series against No. 2/4 Vanderbilt. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised live on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
One dead, ‘multiple injured’ after Monroe County crash
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Dr. Charles Stanley, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In...
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

McKenna Gibson
Gibson stays hot, No. 3 Lady Vols take down Kennesaw State, 7-3
Santiago Vescovi
Santiago Vescovi returning for another season
South Carolina-Upstate's Jordan Gainey, right, drives against Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) during...
Tennessee basketball adds Jordan Gainey out of transfer portal
Avery Strickland
Former Farragut basketball standout Avery Strickland transfers to Tennessee