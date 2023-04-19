Vols fall to Tennessee Tech for 2nd straight season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s losing streak was extended to four games Tuesday night after the Vols fell to Tennessee Tech 12-5 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The loss was the fourth straight for the Volunteers (23-14) and their second in a row to the Golden Eagles after losing to Tech last season at Smokies Stadium.

The Golden Eagles, who came into the game with a (10-24) record, jumped on Tennessee early and kept the pressure on throughout, forcing the Vols to use 11 different pitchers in the game, none of which threw more than two innings. AJ Russell was Tennessee’s most effect hurler on the night, tossing two shutout innings without allowing a hit.

The highlight for Tennessee, a career-high four runs batted in by Hunter Ensley. It was Ensley who drove in three of his four runs with a home run in the bottom of the third to bring the Vols within two runs after falling behind 5-0 early in the game.

It was Ensley who came up big again one inning later with a two-out RBI single to make it a one-run game, but that’s as close as the Big Orange would come to drawing even on the night.

Hayden Gilliland, Dyer and Preston Ford all had multiple RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles offensively, while left hander Brock Smith got the win after throwing five innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

The Vols will look to end their losing streak on Friday night when they kick off their home series against No. 2/4 Vanderbilt. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised live on the SEC Network.

