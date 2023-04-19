Warm sunshine continues for now, latest track of a cold front speeding up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the clear skies for a couple more days, with increasing clouds Friday, then a line of rain and storms early Saturday morning. This front cools us down, and even brings back a risk for more frost.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds moved around overnight, but that’s the most “activity” we’re seeing in the weather for now. We’re starting the day more seasonable, or right around average for this time of the year. The morning low is upper 40s for many.

It’s another beautiful, sunny day, as high temperatures climb even higher. Allergies are still a big topic for those that suffer as tree pollen remains high. We’re aimed at 83 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average. The wind still kicks up at times, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight stays mostly clear, and we’ll cool to around 52 degrees to start Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is still sunny and tops out around 85 degrees! Then clouds increase Friday, but we’re still around 80 degrees. This sets up spotty rain and storms to develop Friday, ahead of that front.

The main line of rain and some storms is moving in earlier now, aimed at predawn through the early morning hours, with an 80% coverage of our area. We’ll collect around a half an inch of rain and isolated three quarters of an inch. This earlier arrival means we’ll see some afternoon sunshine and feel the winds shift, with spotty rain still developing through the evening. We’ll drop to the 50s in the morning rain and then rebound to around 64 in the afternoon.

Sunday is cooler at 60 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds and a few mountain snow showers are possible along the highest peaks. Then we’ll drop to the 30s again Sunday night, creating some frost.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week starts out cool in the 60s but as temperatures try to rebound we see rain to return midweek.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.