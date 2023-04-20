‘A big milestone for us’: Multi-use stadium inches closer to financial approval

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The future home of the Tennessee Smokies is closer to reality after the Sports Authority approved the stadium’s developers, which allow construction to move forward as planned.

“We’re just getting started,” Denark Construction Senior Project Manager Moe Abbas said. “Over the next two years, there will be a lot of progress.”

The site east of the Old City will be a little louder than normal from now until 2025. Construction crews continue to work on the foundation of the new stadium.

“The infrastructure work is nearing completion and as well as on the south side of the site were putting in some really large sewer lines,” Abbas said.

He said people will likely see the stadium taking some shape and steel beams going up around Christmas time this year. The Sports Authority Board will have to figure out a couple of things way before we see any upward movement on the stadium.

“We try to continue to figure out ways to make things available to finish the stadium and I think we’ve done that,” the chairman of the Knox County Sports Authority, Alvin Vance, said.

The Sports Authority Board signed off on the developers of the new stadium and now their focus has shifted to approving a financial plan and private developers who will build the businesses around the ballpark.

The cost to build the stadium has gone up since initial projections, but Vance said he isn’t worried about a future rise in the price to build the stadium. He said it’s because any extra funds needed outside of the $114 million price tag won’t fall on the taxpayers.

“That’s the developer’s responsibility, not the taxpayers. Mr. Boyd would have to figure that out and cover that gap,” Nance said. “From a taxpayer standpoint, then we have to feel good that the development team feels very good about this number.”

Private developers are the third and final big part for the Sports Authority shortly. Nance said the businesses outside the stadium play a crucial role in the development east of the Old City.

“The baseball stadium is not going to repay the bond debt,” Nance said. “It’s important for us to have all of the incremental property taxes and sales taxes.”

Denark Construction said there are 700 days to go until they turn over the stadium to the Tennessee Smokies. Construction crews feel good about getting the project done before then.

“We’re really excited and happy to be a part of a great team,” Abbas said.

