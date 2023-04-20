Clouds increase Friday ahead of rain and storms to start the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds move back in tomorrow afternoon as a cold front slowly moves into the region. We’ll start out the weekend with rain and storms and cool off by the end of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A Red Flag Warning continues until 8 p.m. for parts of East Tennessee. With the dry air in place and winds gusting up to 20 mph, fires can spread quickly. It is recommended to not burn this evening.

It’s another mostly clear night with a low near 56 degrees by Friday morning. We start out with the sunshine Friday but clouds increase throughout the day. Highs are still near 82 degrees with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon to evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The main line of rain and some storms moves in late Friday night to early Saturday morning, with an 80% coverage of our area. We’ll collect around half an inch of rain. We’ll start out in the lower 50s and warm up to a high near 67 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible throughout the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.

We’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Sunday as the cooler air settles in. Highs will only top out near 62 degrees. There is a slim chance for a stray mountain snow shower along the highest peaks.

We’re still forecasting 30s by Monday morning, with patchy frost possible, so you may want to protect some sensitive plants before bed Sunday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week starts out cool in the low 60s as we track more rain by the middle and end of next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

