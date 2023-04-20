Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut Middle School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with making threats of mass violence, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials told WVLT News.

As the suspect is a minor, the office was not able to release much information about the case. The arrest was made Wednesday, however, and the school is safe.

WVLT News has reached out to Knox County Schools for comment.

