Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe

Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut Middle School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with making threats of mass violence, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials told WVLT News.

As the suspect is a minor, the office was not able to release much information about the case. The arrest was made Wednesday, however, and the school is safe.

WVLT News has reached out to Knox County Schools for comment.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Brandon Deaton, reportedly taken back into custody after escaping in West Knoxville.
Escaped inmate taken back into custody in West Knoxville
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

The Smokies baseball team will help raise money for Make-A-Wish with a special game night.
Tennessee Smokies hosting Make-A-Wish Night at stadium
The Smokies baseball team will help raise money for Make-A-Wish with a special game night.
Tennessee Smokies hosting Make-A-Wish Night at stadium
Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe
Fire
Several East Tennessee counties seeing high chances for fires