Fee-free day coming to GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will have a fee-free day to celebrate the first day of National Park Week.

On April 22, park visitors won’t have to buy or display a parking tag.

“National Park Week is an annual celebration that encourages people to discover the places, programs, experiences, and stories of the National Park Service,” GSMNP Spokeswoman Emily Davis said. “Park rangers will continue their parking enforcement efforts on fee-free days, such as issuing warnings and citations for vehicles parked in marked no parking areas.”

There will be three other fee-free days this year including the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act on Aug. 4, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The National Park Service said that one month into selling the parking tags inside the park, it generated more revenue than they expected.

“It’s been received really well, sales have been going really well. We are selling more than we expected initially. We have had a lot of support particularly for the annual parking tag option,” said Kendra Straub with the National Park Service.

You can also purchase the parking tags online.

