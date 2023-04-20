Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for NCAA hearing

Jeremy Pruitt and the University of Tennessee are at the center of NCAA hearings in Cincinnati.
Jeremy Pruitt and the University of Tennessee are at the center of NCAA hearings in Cincinnati.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared for their first day of NCAA hearings in Cincinnati Wednesday.

The NCAA served the university with 18 allegations back in July, centering on Pruitt’s operation of the football program. Only one involved the university itself, saying that UT failed to appropriately monitor the football program.

The rest focus on Pruitt’s and his staff’s actions, with investigators saying they gave cash and gifts to recruits, players and their families. Those gifts allegedly totaled around $60,000.

Previous Coverage: NCAA releases allegations in Tennessee Football Jeremy Pruitt investigation

WVLT Volquest media partner Brent Hubbs explained what comes next.

“You have two cases going on separately here,” Hubbs said. “Jeremy Pruitt is one of the level one violations; there will be punishment levied against Jeremy Pruitt, separate from the University of Tennessee. From the University of Tennessee standpoint, when this hearing ends the committee on infractions comes back with a penalty, a judgment if you will.”

That penalty should come by late June, Hubbs said. If the university gets a penalty, they could appeal it, especially since UT has been cooperating with the investigation and self-reported the infractions to the NCAA.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Brandon Deaton, reportedly taken back into custody after escaping in West Knoxville.
Escaped inmate taken back into custody in West Knoxville
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Jeremy Pruitt and the University of Tennessee are at the center of NCAA hearings in Cincinnati.
Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for day two of NCAA hearing
KNOXVILLE, TN - January 19, 2023 - Pitcher Ashley Rogers #14 and Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of...
Milloy, Rogers named finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year
Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic
Auction items up for grabs ahead of Fulmer Golf Classic
Tennessee Vols
Vols fall to Tennessee Tech for 2nd straight season