Heritage standout sets state high jump record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big congratulations to Heritage High standout Grant Campbell.

The young man broke a 26-year-old state high jump record Tuesday by clearing 7-feet, 2 and quarter inches.

Congratulations to @HHSMountaineers standout Grant Campbell who breaks a 26 year old state record by clearing 7' 2 1/4" in the high jump @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs pic.twitter.com/jMmYkp4CBb — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) April 20, 2023

To give you an idea how good Campbell’s effort is, 6-feet-6 inches won state last year.

Former White Station High jumper Eric Draper set the old record of 7′-2″ back in 1996.

SEC track programs were starting to take notice of the 6′9″ Campbell, who has been offered a basketball scholarship at NAIA Freed-Hardman in Jackson, TN.

