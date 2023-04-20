Heritage standout sets state high jump record
Grant Campbell broke a 26-year-old record.
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big congratulations to Heritage High standout Grant Campbell.
The young man broke a 26-year-old state high jump record Tuesday by clearing 7-feet, 2 and quarter inches.
To give you an idea how good Campbell’s effort is, 6-feet-6 inches won state last year.
Former White Station High jumper Eric Draper set the old record of 7′-2″ back in 1996.
SEC track programs were starting to take notice of the 6′9″ Campbell, who has been offered a basketball scholarship at NAIA Freed-Hardman in Jackson, TN.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.