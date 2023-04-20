Investigation underway after man found dead in car, KPD says

A man was found dead inside a car in South Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was found dead inside a car that was parked in South Knoxville Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Jonathon Battles, was found around 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sam Houston St., according to KPD officials.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma, but cause of death is undetermined at this time,” officials said.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

