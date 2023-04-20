Knoxville woman seeks justice after her husband was killed in hit-and-run

Don Massengill was killed in a hit-and-run on Western Ave. three weeks ago, as an investigation into who was responsible is ongoing.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three weeks ago Don Massengill was killed in a hit-and-run on Western Ave. while riding his motorcycle home from work, and there have not been any arrests made or charges filed.

“He loved me he loved his job, he loved his motorcycle, he was very outgoing and would help anybody,” said Massengill’s wife Latrina who had been married to Don since 2018.

Knoxville police said they’ve identified who they believe was in the other car that killed Massengill and have turned over their findings to the district attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, they can’t comment on possible charges or arrests on an open investigation.

Massengill was a longtime KAT bus driver and loved the open road with his motorcycle, according to his wife who is now desperate for answers and closure.

“We just want justice for Don, we just want to make sure the person that hit him pays for what they did,” said Latrina.

The investigation in ongoing, according to the district attorney’s office.

