Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A person was injured in a Knoxville shooting, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Knoxville police investigating shooting
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
Police say four people were found dead at a home in Bowdain, Maine Tuesday, and the suspect is...
Beloved couple killed in Bowdoin quadruple murder remembered
A man was found dead inside a car in South Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after man found dead in car, KPD says