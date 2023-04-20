Police release video of vehicle that struck 5 kids in Edgehill neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released surveillance video of the car that hit a group of children before speeding off on March 19.

Police continue to search for the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash that struck five children on Horton Avenue at 12th Avenue South.

Now, police have released surveillance video showing the victims, ages 5-10, crossing the street when the suspect’s vehicle made a right turn, hitting them.

The vehicle was then seen continuing southbound toward Wedgewood Avenue.

Related Coverage: Metro Police search for driver who struck 5 kids in Edgehill neighborhood

Police say two victims, six and nine years old, were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the vehicle or driver, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.