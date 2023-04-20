Several East Tennessee counties seeing high chances for fires

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for several East Tennessee counties due to increased fire risk.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST TENNESSEE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several counties across East Tennessee are seeing increased chances of wildfires, with warnings in place due to ideal weather conditions for breeding fires.

The following counties are under Red Flag Warnings, which were issued because of high winds and low humidity. The areas are expected to see gusts up to 25 miles per hour and humidity levels in the teens and 20s.

Weather officials said any fires that do break out will likely spread rapidly. As such, county officials are asking residents to avoid burning outdoors and to be mindful of possible fire risks, like throwing out cigarette butts.

The following counties are under the warning until 8 p.m.:

  • Anderson, TN
  • Bledsoe, TN
  • Blount Smoky Mountains, TN
  • Bradley, TN
  • Campbell, TN
  • East Polk, TN
  • Hamilton, TN
  • Knox, TN
  • Loudon, TN
  • Marion, TN
  • McMinn, TN
  • Meigs, TN
  • Morgan, TN
  • Northwest Blount, TN
  • Northwest Monroe, TN
  • Rhea, TN
  • Roane, TN
  • Scott, TN
  • Sequatchie, TN
  • Sevier Smoky Mountains, TN
  • Southeast Monroe, TN
  • Union, TN
  • West Polk, TN

More information and the latest changes to warnings can be found here.

