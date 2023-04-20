Stand-off situation reveals state of domestic disputes in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the most recent data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, more than 67,000 domestic violence victims were reported in the state in 2021. Most of them were women.

On Wednesday, Lenoir City Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 1p.m. Chief Don White told WVLT News officers heard gunshots when they arrived to the scene near Bon Street in a downtown neighborhood.

At some point a man they’ve identified as 43-year-old Keith Kelcer, barricaded himself alone in a home for more than two hours. With the help of Blount County’s SWAT team, Kelcer eventually surrendered and no one was shot; however, White said a woman connected to the domestic disturbance had minor injuries.

Domestic calls aren’t uncommon for Tennessee law enforcement or the local advocates who dedicate their lives helping victims become survivors.

Advocates with Iva’s Place in Lenior City are on standby for crisis. Director Chris Evans-Longmire told WVLT News the non-profit helps victims and their children escape their abusers almost immediately through their 24/7 crisis hotline or discreet website.

“We get the satisfaction of knowing we get to keep someone safe,” said Longmire. “The only thing you can do to guarantee your safety and the safety of that of your kids is to get out, whatever it takes.”

The group said if someone has just experienced domestic violence they are encouraged to get to a safe place, contact someone who can help them, get medical attention and write down everything they remember happening.

Iva’s Place’s shelter and transitional housing property are located in a safe and secured area. The non-profit is said to be the only multi-level Domestic Violence Program of its kind in the state of Tennessee, serving Loudon County and surrounding counties.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

You can also call the following numbers for trauma response:

24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-239-0871

Child abuse hotline: 1-877-237-0004

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.