Sunny for now, clouds to rain on the way with a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more all clear day, before clouds gradually increase ahead of that cold front. We’ll start the weekend with the rain and some storms, with the cooler air settling in behind the rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear and calm, with a seasonable low of 50 in Knoxville and mid 40s for much of our area this morning.

The sunshine and breezy conditions continue Thursday, so the urge to avoid burning outside continues as well. We’re topping out around 85 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 20 mph.

It’s another mostly clear night tonight, and milder at 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out with sunshine, but clouds increase throughout the day Friday. We’re still warming to around 82 degrees, with spotty rain or a stray storm possible in the afternoon to evening.

The main line of rain and some storms moves in late Friday night to early Saturday morning, with an 80% coverage of our area. We’ll collect around half an inch of rain. This leaves us in the low 50s in the morning, and seeing a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon with a high of 67 degrees. Spotty rain can easily develop through the afternoon, as the winds shift and the cooler air settles in.

It’s a chilly Sunday with a high near 62 degrees, with an ongoing mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a slim chance for a stray mountain snow shower along the highest peaks.

Note we’re still forecasting 30s by Monday morning, with patchy frost possible, so you may want to protect some sensitive plants before bed Sunday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week starts out cool in the low 60s, but as temperatures try to rebound we see rain to return midweek.

