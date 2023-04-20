Tenn. GOP lawmaker resigns after investigation into workplace discrimination, harassment

The subcommittee has not released what details were in the complaint.
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An East Tennessee lawmaker has resigned Thursday after he violated a discrimination and harassment policy, according to an internal investigation by a state subcommittee.

In a letter to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment subcommittee said Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, violated the Tennessee General Assembly discrimination and harassment policy based on its investigation into a complaint.

The subcommittee has not released what details were in the complaint. However, a lawmaker told WMSV4 Campbell violated the policy by communicating with an intern in the legislature. Campbell resigned Thursday afternoon.

The letter to Sexton detailing the workplace violation was sent before Sexton and other House Republicans expelled Rep. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were reprimanded for leading a gun reform protest on the House floor.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

Jellico Regional Hospital partially reopens after being closed for more than two years
