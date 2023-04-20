Tennessee Smokies hosting Make-A-Wish Night at stadium

The Smokies baseball team will help raise money for Make-A-Wish with a special game night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies are set to host Make-A-Wish Night at their Kodak stadium Saturday. The event will help raise money for Make-A-Wish Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee Interfraternity Council is helping the team organize the night of festivities. Between 10 a.m. and noon on April 20 and 21, Smokies players and the Smokies mascot will head to UT’s campus along the pedestrian mall, south of the Student Union. The players will help raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Fans who go to the game will also be able to purchase chances in a tennis ball toss, with the chance to win prizes like tickets, concession vouchers and more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Tennessee Smokies and the Interfraternity Council,” said Garrett Wagley, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. “The Smokies organization regularly gives back and they’re all about kids and families, and we are too. The IFC is made up of campus leaders and future community leaders. Having their support on and off campus makes a big difference to the special and inspiring East Tennessee children we serve.”

Those interested in picking up tickets or donating can do so here.

