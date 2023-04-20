West Rebels receive state championship rings

The senior class of Rebels won a school record 50 games in their four years on campus.
West football
West football(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No high school football team in Tennessee topped West last season.

The Rebels won the school’s second state championship on the way to the program’s first undefeated season. The team celebrated its accomplishments in style Wednesday night as championship rings were handed out to players, coaches and support staff.

West was an impressive team on both sides of the ball during its 2022 season: outscoring opponents 655-149.

“I don’t think we ever figured out how good we were. The kids were motivated every week. Very few bad practices. I can’t think of a game that we came out of that we didn’t play well. It was just a special group,” said head coach Lamar Brown.

The Rebels featured a 5A Mr. Football finalist in Brayden Latham, who credited Brown Wednesday night for bringing the players together.

”I definitely think it’s the bond and the brotherhood. Coach Brown taught us how to be a family and how to love and respect each other every day and how to fight for one thing and how to all together move in one direction and motivation,” said Latham, who will continue his football career next fall at Eastern Kentucky University.

Brown and staff will look to fill the spots of nine starters on offense and five on defense this fall.

