With time in session running out, rape kit testing bill tabled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - House Bill 0104 aimed to put a 30-day timer on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation when testing rape kits.

It can take nearly nine months in Tennessee to complete a rape kit test, creating a backlog at TBI.

On Tuesday, the State House of Representatives took HB104 out of the House Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee, killing the legislation this session.

”Of course, there’s going to be a level of frustration, but like I said, we really try to stay strong for our clients that we serve to be able to provide the support that they need,” said Catherine Oaks, director of victim services at the McNabb Center.

Oaks was reacting to the legislation being tabled after an aggressive push looked to be happening at the beginning of the session.

”All of us working in victim services feel frustrated by that because we obviously want what’s best for our clients,” said Oaks.

The bill would have allocated $5.4 million to the TBI.

TBI Director and former KPD Chief David Rausch told Memphis CBS affiliate WREG while the 30-day timeline bill died, he was optimistic other funding avenues in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget will help meet that threshold without a bill.

Lee’s office told WVLT News that while the bill did not make it to the governor’s desk, he has provided more than $4 million in reoccurring funding to hire 25 new positions to address the backlog of rape kits.

The $4 million still in his budget will also increase pay at the agency.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.