Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was driving.(JCSO on behalf of Bartell family)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A young woman is dead, and an investigation is underway in Colorado following an overnight crime spree.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in connection to the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell from Arvada.

Investigators said they believe that while Bartell was driving, someone threw a large rock at her vehicle that struck and killed her.

Investigators said they believe she was driving northbound on Indiana Street on Wednesday when she was killed just before 11 p.m. The area is northwest of Denver near Standley Lake.

“In the moments before she was killed, Alexa was on her phone talking to a friend when the phone went silent,” stated a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bartell’s friend tracked her phone to a location off the roadway in a field, where she found Bartell fatally wounded inside her car.

Investigators have reason to believe Bartell’s death is tied to a crime spree involving a light-colored pickup truck or SUV.

The sheriff’s office provided a timeline of other rock-throwing incidents around the same time that resulted in two minor injuries and damage to four vehicles.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 303-271-5612.

“No piece of information is insignificant. If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by, we want to hear from you,” the release added.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Drivers identified in deadly Monroe Co. crash, ages of children released
Brandon Deaton, reportedly taken back into custody after escaping in West Knoxville.
Escaped inmate taken back into custody in West Knoxville
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

This combination photo shows the destroyed doors at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and Richard...
Sheriff: Man arrested after throwing rock through front doors of jail
More clouds ahead of a cold front
Clouds increase Friday ahead of rain and storms to start the weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden touts US climate efforts as oil overshadows summit
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme Court...
Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay