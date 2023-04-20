Young-Williams proposes take over of Knoxville and Knox County animal control

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has proposed that they help run a consolidated Knoxville-Knox County animal control department. Under the new structure, YWAC officials said they could ensure better, faster solutions when pets, people and animals are in danger.

The official proposal was released Wednesday. In it, YWAC officials made their argument for consolidating the city and county animal control departments and stepping in to help run operations.

In documents provided by YWAC, officials said that the new plan would focus less on law enforcement and more on community building. This is a model that other animal control groups across the country have trended towards, moving animal control to unrelated departments like parks and recreation or public works.

“Today’s solutions are community-based and collaborative, which is proven to make a greater long-term impact,” YWAC said. “The reimagined agency will rely on support from local law enforcement officers as needed and defer to them when concerns need to be escalated.”

However, YWAC requested that trained staff will still be able to issue citations in the interest of upholding local ordinances and state laws. The animal center does plan to focus on solutions rather than punishment, however, out of interest in making sure owners and pets can have healthy lives.

As it stands, YWAC said, there are times when pets are permanently or semi-permanently impounded at the animal center, causing owners to leave their current pets and pick up new ones from other sources. By focusing on solutions, YWAC hopes to avoid those situations.

“Pet owners also will be connected to more immediate resources and solutions, as we promote compliance over enforcement and impoundment when truly necessary,” YWAC said.

Additionally, YWAC said the new plan would save tax-payers money. This, because the county, city and Young-Williams will have direct communication with one another, aiming towards faster responses and solutions.

Operationally, YWAC said, residents of the city and county should not notice much change. E911 and non-emergency services will still handle reports about animals, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency would still handle situations involving wild animals, like raccoons or opossums.

As far as oversight, leaders and officers in the new department would be overseen by YWAC’s CEO. The goal being to ensure they are upholding high standards and adhering to the municipal contract between the city and county.

On top of that, YWAC also proposed an expansion of the city’s Animal Control Board, to be renamed the Animal Advisory board. That board would be made up of county and city representatives, a field services director and a member of the county’s legal department.

Staffing would look similar as well. YWAC proposed that current Animal Control employees reapply for the new office. Current officers who do not wish to make the move would be offered other jobs in their departments.

The proposal has also seen support from Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel and Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

