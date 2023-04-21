12-year-old girl dies following drive-by shooting in Connecticut

A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.

Hartford police identified the victim as Secret Pierce of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin planned to address the community at 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Hartford on Huntington Street just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Secret was found on scene, in a car, shot in the head and abdomen, and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died at 7 a.m. on Friday.

“She was in a parked vehicle. There were three other males on the sidewalk that were hit, and she had nothing to do with it,” Hartford police said. “Very tragic, very unfortunate. sickening.”

An 18-year-old man was found on the scene on the sidewalk. He, too, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said two other victims walked into an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted; although the 12-year-old was not an intended target.

They said they have surveillance video of the shooting where a car was seen speeding down Huntington Street with someone firing shots from inside it.

They continue to break down the video to see how many shooters there were and to identify the specific vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
A man was found dead inside a car in South Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after man found dead in car, KPD says
Don Massengill was killed in a hit and run on Western Ave. three weeks ago, as an investigation...
Knoxville woman seeks justice after her husband was killed in hit-and-run
Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

N. Northshore was closed while Knoxville Police Department crews worked the scene.
One person in critical condition following ‘serious’ crash
A health program is handing out free, sterile supplies, such as needles and crackpipes, to...
Health programs provides free needles, pipes in California
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee bill to disband community oversight boards heads to Gov. Lee’s desk